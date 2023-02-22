San Antonio cheesecake shop donating profits this weekend to Ukraine a year after Russian invasion

SAN ANTONIO – Laika Cheesecakes on San Antonio’s north side will donate its profits from this weekend to Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian-owned shop, located at 4718 Broadway, received support from the community last year when it donated more than $72,000 to Ukraine’s army. At that time, customers lined up for hours to support the cause.

Now, the shop is once again holding a fundraiser to mark one year of the Russian invasion, which happened on Feb. 24, 2022.

The shop is donating all sales made between Friday and Saturday.

“Last year I asked you for your help and you came. It was a striking experience to see thousands of people lined up for hours in front of Laika Cheesecakes. And it’s your support that allowed us to buy and deliver a great deal of medical supplies and tactical gear for our fighters on the frontlines,” the shop said in an Instagram post. “This year I call for your help again as much as i would prefer not to do so. It is my only dream for Russian army to retreat and never come back.”

The post added that the shop will not deduct production or ingredient costs, so all the money will go toward the army.

The war in Ukraine is dragging on as it approaches year two.

According to the Associated Press, the death tally is being kept under wraps by both countries, but it is believed to be in the tens of thousands. That number is estimated to be growing.

Millions of Ukrainians have been uprooted from their homes, and hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled their country to avoid battle.

During a visit to Poland and Ukraine this week, President Joe Biden reassured eastern flank NATO allies that America is committed to the mutual-defense treaty and Ukraine’s defense.

“When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages,” Biden said in an address, according to the AP. “Europe was being tested. America was being tested. NATO was being tested. All democracies were being tested.”

“Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased,” he said. “They must be opposed.”

