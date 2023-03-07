Man shot, killed in motel room on East Side identified

Man shot, killed after refusing to leave couple’s motel room on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot after he made his way into a couple’s motel room and refused to leave.

Authorities said Deon Amires, 23, was shot just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a motel in the 4000 block of I-10 East, near Houston Street.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, Amires entered a couple’s motel room through an unlocked door.

The woman inside the room said Amires had been stalking her and that she was trying to get a protective order against him.

The woman’s 28-year-old boyfriend told Amires to leave several times but he refused, police said.

The boyfriend had a firearm and felt “compelled to shoot,” police said.

He opened fire several times, striking Amires in the head. He later died from his injuries at the scene, SAPD said. No other injuries were reported.

It’s unknown if the shooter will face any criminal charges.

