San Antonio Zoo to host 8th Annual Monarch Fest this weekend

Event is from March 25 - 26

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 8th Annual Monarch Fest this weekend.

The two-day festival celebrates monarchs, milkweed, and migration.

The event will be from March 25 - 26 at 3903 N St. Mary’s St. Guests can enjoy plant chats, seed giveaways, and photo opportunities.

The event as a whole is centered around educating people on how they can help save the monarch butterfly population.

As a Monarch Champion City, San Antonio is dedicated to adopting 24 recommended actions cited by the National Wildlife Federation, one of those being hosting a festival dedicated to the monarch butterfly, according to a news release.

Event Schedule:
  • Cowboy Photo Op | 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Great Lawn Seed Giveaway (Limit 250)
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Great Lawn Plant Chats
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Great Lawn Monarch Practice Tagging
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Great Lawn Pollinator or Not Game
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Great Lawn Monarch Character Photo Op
  • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Roaming Animal Ambassador Presentation
  • 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Great Lawn Cowboy Dance Party
  • 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Great Lawn

