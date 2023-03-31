76º

Woman, 25, hospitalized after being shot in back west of downtown, San Antonio police say

4 people taken into custody; police believe one is likely shooter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Shooting in 600 block of S. Colorado Street on 3/30/23 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot in the back west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Officers received multiple calls to the 600 block of South Colorado Street for a shooting.

They found the woman had been shot at least once in the back. Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police were told the suspect had likely gone into an apartment a few doors down from the shooting scene.

Officers secured the area and were able to get two juvenile males and two men in their 20s out of the apartment. Police took all four into custody, as they believe one is likely the suspect.

Detectives are still combing through the scene to look for more evidence.

KSAT will update you with the latest as more information becomes available.

