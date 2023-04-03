18-year-old charged for firing gun at unarmed victim, shooting into victim’s home, police say

An 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired a handgun at an unarmed victim last fall.

Nickolas Carmona, 18, was booked Saturday for a second-degree felony charge stemming from a shooting that occurred on Sept. 26, 2022. An arrest warrant affidavit for Carmona did not list a location.

According to San Antonio police, Carmona and his brother were walking in front of the victim’s house before verbally confronting him.

All three started to argue and that’s when police say Carmona and his brother, who police did not identify, pulled out handguns and pointed them at the victim.

The affidavit states that Carmona fired a round into the ground before he and his brother started shooting at the victim who ran inside his home.

The brothers continued shooting at the victim’s house before leaving, according to the affidavit.

Carmona was also charged with evading arrest and failure to identify charges when he was arrested over the weekend.

He is being held at Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $52,500 for the three charges, records show.