SA Parks and Recreation Dept. conducting tree maintenance through Easter weekend at city parks

SAN ANTONIO – While families plan to invade Brackenridge Park for the annual tradition of camping overnight during the Easter weekend, city officials are making sure that city parks are free of tree problems.

Tree safety is a concern at Brackenridge Park after a huge tree broke and fell on eight people at the nearby San Antonio Zoo.

City Forester Michael Holinsky said crews have been diligently combing the parks looking for high-level safety issues.

“So, we’ve been out here doing some tree removals, limb removals, tree maintenance,” Holinsky said.

Holinsky said crews have removed about nine trees that have been identified as unsafe, mostly old Pecans and Cedar Elm trees.

“Those trees were completely dead. So, they’ve been kind of in a state of decline over the last little while, and we’ve been going through the permitting process to get them removed,” he said.

But not all the work is complete. A major portion of Brackenridge Park is still off-limits to campers to ensure maximum safety, Holinsky said.

Holinsky said residents need to be very vigilant when setting up their campsites for Easter. He advises campers to look at trees for dead or loose limbs that could potentially fall.

