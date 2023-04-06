52º

SA Parks and Recreation Dept. conducting tree maintenance through Easter weekend at city parks

Easter campers urged to observe trees for dead, loose limbs

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Easter, Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – While families plan to invade Brackenridge Park for the annual tradition of camping overnight during the Easter weekend, city officials are making sure that city parks are free of tree problems.

Tree safety is a concern at Brackenridge Park after a huge tree broke and fell on eight people at the nearby San Antonio Zoo.

City Forester Michael Holinsky said crews have been diligently combing the parks looking for high-level safety issues.

“So, we’ve been out here doing some tree removals, limb removals, tree maintenance,” Holinsky said.

Holinsky said crews have removed about nine trees that have been identified as unsafe, mostly old Pecans and Cedar Elm trees.

Those trees were completely dead. So, they’ve been kind of in a state of decline over the last little while, and we’ve been going through the permitting process to get them removed,” he said.

But not all the work is complete. A major portion of Brackenridge Park is still off-limits to campers to ensure maximum safety, Holinsky said.

Holinsky said residents need to be very vigilant when setting up their campsites for Easter. He advises campers to look at trees for dead or loose limbs that could potentially fall.

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio. He's a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He's a veteran of the United States Navy.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.

