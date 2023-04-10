Man sentenced 25 years for 2020 shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured two others

SAN ANTONIO – After accepting a plea deal, a 23-year-old man was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting that killed a 16-year-old teen and injured two others.

Fabian Vega asked a judge for mercy Monday during his sentencing hearing.

Vega pleaded no contest to killing Jesse Alviar near Benavides Park in 2020 when an argument between two groups of young men escalated.

In court, Vega said he took responsibility for his actions.

“I want to apologize to my victim’s family for the pain that I’ve caused them and their loss, I regret everything I did,” Vega said.

187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd decided to go with the maximum allowed under the plea deal and sentenced Vega to 25 years in prison.

He is eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

