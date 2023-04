SAPD is looking to identify this man.

San Antonio police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing from a Southwest Side hardware store at gunpoint.

The crime happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 28.

San Antonio police said the man was captured on surveillance video shoplifting. He allegedly displayed a handgun during the commission of the crime.

Anyone with information that could help identify this person of interest is asked to call the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at (210) 207-0300.