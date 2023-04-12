Mother seeks help finding stolen children’s football jerseys after vehicle vandalized

SAN ANTONIO – A mother from south San Antonio, one of the latest victims of a trendy social media car theft challenge targeting KIAs and Hyundais, is pleading for help recovering children’s football jerseys.

The Delarosa family vehicle was stolen and vandalized overnight Sunday, just weeks after welcoming a new baby.

“I didn’t even know there was a trend. I was told by friends and family,” Valarie Delarosa said.

Her stolen vehicle was recovered just hours after she reported it missing.

The car seats and her purse were stolen, and just as important to Delarosa were also the 21 children’s jerseys that were taken.

She needs help finding the black and green jerseys with the team name “Rockets” across the front.

Delarosa said she searched trash bins near her home, hoping to find them tossed but had no luck. She’s asking anyone who knows where they are or who has them to drop them off at the Southside Lions fields on Hiawatha by the concession stand buildings -- no questions asked.

The children’s football season is short and just started, so Delarosa hopes the jerseys will be found. The next game is this weekend.

Photo of stolen Highland Rockets jersey, courtesy Valarie Delarosa (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)