Family displaced after fire at Southwest Side home, SAFD says

SAFD responded to the fire in the 5100 block of War Cloud Drive on April 17, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A large fire at a Southwest Side home Monday afternoon has displaced a family, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the fire just before 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of War Cloud Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters battled flames coming out of the roof in the attic of the home.

Officials say the fire went in both directions inside the attic, and they needed two crews during their response, one to control the fire and another to search for victims.

Neighbors told SAFD they believed someone was inside the home. However, after multiple searches, only a small puppy was found. The puppy is reported to be fine and was returned to the family.

SAFD said the fire was further advanced due to wind after a neighbor kicked open a door to look for people they believed were inside. The residence was deemed unlivable.

The homeowners will stay with family nearby and were offered assistance programs by SAFD, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and investigators were at the scene to learn more.

No injuries were reported.