Family displaced after fire at Northwest Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A large fire at a Northwest Side home Saturday morning has left a family displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Cadillac Drive, not far from Blanco Road and West Bitters.

Initially, over 20 SAFD units were called to the scene to fight the flames. When crews arrived, they were able to go inside the home and attack the fire, officials said.

According to SAFD, the fire was extinguished in roughly 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported but the home did sustain significant damages.

Fire officials said those who were living in the home are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

