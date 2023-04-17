Man stabbed during fight over money, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Keller Road and Vance Jackson Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were fighting over some money owed to the victim. During the scuffle, police say the man was stabbed and the assailant, man in his 20′s, ran away. He has not been found.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.