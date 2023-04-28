73º

SAPD: Man arrested after sending explicit messages to teen online, trying to arrange meetup

James Shearer, 47, is charged with online solicitation of a minor

Cody King, Digital Journalist

James Shearer, 47, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. (SAPD/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after San Antonio police said he sent explicit messages online to a teenage girl and tried to meet up with her for sexual acts.

James Shearer, 47, was arrested Thursday for a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, according to SAPD.

Police said he was messaging the 15-year-old online, and the conversation “immediately became explicit in nature.”

Shearer agreed to meet with the teen in return for sexual acts, authorities said.

Officers with SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit and West Patrol officers were able to arrest Shearer without incident.

