Bexar County DA files motion to deny bail for man accused of killing child, attacking child’s mother, sister

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to deny bail for Stephen Clare, accused of capital murder in the death of an 11-month-old child and attacking his ex-wife and her 2-year-old daughter.

The DA’s office said its action was subsequent and independent from the upgraded assault charges filed against Stephen by San Antonio police.

“The defendant was initially also charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Those charges have been upgraded to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Serious Bodily Injury to a Family Member,” a statement from the DA’s office read.

A magistrate judge issued a warrant for the upgraded felony charges, which have an increased range of punishment and would require a new bond.

“A capital offense is the most serious crime one can commit. Mr. Clare should not be walking freely around our community after what he has been accused of doing,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a written statement. “Our community values its children.”

Mariah Clare, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Rosalie, who were attacked during the alleged domestic violence rampage, were recently released from the hospital and are recovering with family.

Their injuries stem from a shooting that happened on April 10 in their North Side home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place when Stephen Clare visited their children.

What started as playtime escalated when Stephen pulled a gun and shot Mariah and then attacked their daughters with a knife, police said.

One of the children, 11-month-old Willow, died from her injuries, SAPD said. Rosalie was taken to the hospital and recovered in the intensive care unit before she was released.

Mariah told KSAT on Wednesday that funeral services have been set for Willow at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at St. David’s Episcopal Church.

You can find resources for victims of domestic violence here.

