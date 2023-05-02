Driver, passenger avoid injury after vehicle hit by train

A driver and passenger were unharmed after the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a train.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver and a passenger both avoided serious injury after their vehicle was hit by a train late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before midnight on some tracks near the intersection of Brady Boulevard and Wazee Drive, not far from Frio City Road and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a male driver and a female passenger told officers that they were being tailgated by someone and that’s when they crossed the railroad tracks in a hurry.

Police said while crossing, their truck was hit by a train. There were no reported injuries.

SAPD said neither person was intoxicated and that Union Pacific responded to the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS also answered the call.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.