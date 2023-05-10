Driver crashes truck into pickup, fence and home on West Side before running away, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who crashed into a West Side house early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Ruiz Street, not far from North Calaveras Street and North Zarzamora Street.

According to police, a male driver crashed his truck through a tiny space of a metal fence around a home and then clipped the corner of a house.

Witnesses say the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. He has not been found.

Authorities said firefighters had to bang on the door to wake a woman who was sleeping inside to make her aware of what happened. No injuries were reported.

Another witness told KSAT 12 that the truck first struck another pickup truck outside her aunt’s house just a few blocks away before he hit the home.

A pickup truck was hit by vehicle before it crashed into a nearby house. (KSAT)

When the pickup was hit, it was knocked from the street onto the sidewalk where it pushed into a fence outside a house and into a trash can.

The truck that was hit had been left there to have repairs made at a car shop next door. The shop owner says they will have to break the news to the truck owner that it has been damaged.

Firefighters intend to cover over the opening of the home for the time being to keep out the elements, police said.