2 people in stolen vehicle wounded in shooting at West Side convenience store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two people in a stolen vehicle were wounded during a shooting at a West Side convenience store late Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 2400 block of Castroville Road, not far from Highway 90 and Southwest 36th Street.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot twice in the back and a male teenage passenger was struck once in the arm. The victims then drove off and stopped in the 500 block of South Acme Road, where they eventually called for help, police said.

Authorities say the teenager ran inside an apartment complex, while the driver was found with the car when emergency crews arrived.

Both were taken by ambulance to University Hospital, with the driver listed in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police don’t have a description of the shooter. They also did not say where the vehicle or who the vehicle was stolen from.

The investigation into the shooting and theft is ongoing, police said.