Target recalls millions of candles due to burn hazards, lacerations

If you have a glass Threshold candle from Target, chances are it’s included in a new nationwide recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall was issued May 18 for nearly 5 million Threshold candles due to issues with the glass jars.

The jars can “crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards,” the recall alert reads.

To see what specific Threshold products are included in the recall, follow this link. They were shipped to nationwide Target locations.

The candles were sold between August 2019 through March 2023 between $3 and $20.

To date, Target has received 137 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking while in use and six injury reports, according to the recall alert.

Anyone who has one of the recalled candles is urged to return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Customers can also contact Target for a prepaid return label so the candle can be returned by mail.