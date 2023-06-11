Expanded women’s substance recovery home in SA to include nursery, on-site clinic

Casa Mia is one of the nation’s few substance recovery home programs that allow mothers to recover from substance use with their babies.

SAN ANTONIO – Lorna Weis’ first and only son was conceived in an abusive relationship. Her abuser wiped her bank account, became violent toward her and filled her life with drugs.

Weis was determined to take her life back for her son Isiah. That’s how she found Casa Mia San Antonio.

“All the things that I lost, I will have, will have come back to me. And that’s what this place has done to me,” Weis said.

After three months at Casa Mia, Weis is safe from her abuser, sober, working for Haven for Hope, and saving up for her own car. The only thing missing is her miracle baby.

“I want my son to say that I’m his hero. So that’s how I live my life as such, that he would, you know, be proud of me,” Weis said.

CPS has placed Isaiah in foster care and she is only allowed to see her four-month-old baby for one hour once a week.

“He’s my everything. He needs to be with me. I’m his mother. Like, we need to bond. I want him to know that I love him, and I would do anything for him,” Weis said.

While Weis was trying to escape from her abuser and keep her baby safe, she grew frustrated by the limited options.

Weis said there are not enough programs for vulnerable women and children, especially while recovering from addiction.

“I’m getting no’s and slam doors and I’m like six, seven, eight months pregnant and I’m going to all the facilities that are supposed to provide housing and I can’t find anywhere to go,” Weis said.

Additionally, the program provides mothers with parenting classes, vocational training, substance abuse recovery services and legal assistance.

UT Health San Antonio is helping Casa Mia add a new and expanded women’s wellness center that will include an on-site clinic, fully staffed nursery and childcare center.

“This place was a godsend,” Weis said.

Isiah’s crib, clothes and diapers are all waiting for him next to her bed. She hopes her new environment and new support system will satisfy the judge.

The new campus is expected to be open in early 2024.