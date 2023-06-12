Boerne ISD superintendent announces retirement

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Thomas Price announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June 2024.

“I love serving the students, staff, and parents of Boerne ISD. It has been the highest honor of my career working with everyone in this wonderful community, but now I am looking forward to focusing on my family. I enjoy supporting our BISD families, but many times I have missed milestones in my own family. Now, I want to be able to enjoy spending time with my wife, Donna, my children, and future grandchildren,” Price said in a statement.

Price’s retirement comes after seven years of service to BISD and 37 years in public education, including 17 years as a superintendent of schools, according to a press release.

“I believe seven years is the right amount of time to stay at the helm of an organization like ours. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished over the past several years. I am especially proud of how our students, staff, and parents pulled together during the COVID pandemic to make sure everyone was not only safe but that together we were able to close the learning gap caused by the pandemic,” Price said.

Price went on to credit much of the district’s success to teamwork.

“I have been blessed to work with wonderful people at Boerne ISD. Our teachers, leadership team, parents, and school board deserve all the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students. BISD continues to be a destination district and is in excellent shape going forward, and I am confident BISD will continue to accomplish great things in the future. I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on our legacy of success and bring new ideas to the table,” Price said.

During his tenure, Price has helped grow the district by nearly 3,000 students to almost 11,000, BISD said.

Additionally, he oversaw the opening of three new campuses, as well as the passage of the 2022 bond that will result in the district’s eighth elementary school opening in 2024, along with additions at both high schools, renovations at other campuses, and other facility updates needed for a fast growth district, according to the release.

BISD Board of Trustees President Carlin Friar said that Price established an excellent track record.

“On behalf of the Board, we highly value the progress made in our school system under Superintendent Price’s leadership. Dr. Price has been a tireless visionary for Boerne ISD for the past seven years. Along with the Board, Dr. Price has focused BISD and its stakeholders on identifying and developing the strengths and gifts of every child. This vision culminated in the single focused goal for all of our students to achieve success beyond high school graduation.”

The Boerne ISD Board of Trustees will begin the search for the next superintendent this fall. The Board will discuss and share details of the process as it becomes available prior to the start of the search.

According to the release, Price will remain in his position until his successor is named, and he will help transition leadership in the district.