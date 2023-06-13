81º

LIVE

Local News

Man shot on downtown street early Tuesday morning

SAPD believes the man was homeless

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Downtown
San Antonio police investigate a shooting death on W. Commerce near S. San Marcos on June 13, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on a downtown street early Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on W. Commerce near S. San Marcos near the Bexar County Jail.

Police said the victim was about 30 years old and was homeless and staying in the area. He was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

So far, no witnesses have come forward, but a friend of the man told officers that the victim had a prior argument with two men and speculated one of them could have returned to shoot his friend.

Investigators hope surveillance video from nearby businesses will help identify the shooter.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter