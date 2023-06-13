Man shot on downtown street early Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on a downtown street early Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on W. Commerce near S. San Marcos near the Bexar County Jail.

Police said the victim was about 30 years old and was homeless and staying in the area. He was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

So far, no witnesses have come forward, but a friend of the man told officers that the victim had a prior argument with two men and speculated one of them could have returned to shoot his friend.

Investigators hope surveillance video from nearby businesses will help identify the shooter.