St. Hedwig Marshal’s Office gets small lead in random shooting reports

ST. HEDWIG, Texas – St. Hedwig Marshal Mark Soto is worried about the random shootings at night and in broad daylight that has occurred since April.

People have not been hurt in the shootings, but one cow was killed.

“It worries me because of the disregard for public safety. You don’t know what’s on the other side of those trees. You don’t know what farmer, what rancher may be trying to clear his property or looking for livestock,” Soto said.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday after 1 p.m.

Soto said a witness saw a tan SUV fire multiple shots into a wooded area. He explained it’s been difficult to gather leads in any of the shootings.

“I will tell you, it was the same caliber weapon that was used previously. We’re not certain as to whether they were related or not, but the same style,” Soto said.

Tips can be called into Bexar County at 210-335-6000 or St. Hedwig at 210-667-9605.