Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers says he was involved in a robbery at a Marshall’s store

SAN ANTONIO – A man committed a robbery at a local Marshalls store in late April, and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.

The incident happened April 21 in the 8500 block of Blanco Road.

Police said the suspect was seen “shoplifting several articles of clothes” at the store and then left without paying.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, went up to the man and he threatened to kill her if she didn’t move, according to authorities. The suspect then left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or his whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Any tip that helps lead to an arrest may receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

