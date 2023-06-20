91º

100+ people evacuated after ammonia leak at food production facility in New Braunfels

No injuries were reported

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

NEW BRAUNFELS – Employees and people in nearby homes and businesses were evacuated after an ammonia leak in a food production facility in New Braunfels, according to the city’s fire department.

The small leak of a large ammonia tank happened at the New Braunfels Smokehouse food production facility, located in the 400 block of North Guenther Avenue, NBFD said.

The Guada-Coma Hazmat Team has been activated and is heading to the scene to assist.

As a precautionary measure, around 115 people in nearby homes and businesses within two-tenths of a mile of the facility were ordered to evacuate, along with employees.

Officials said a reverse 911 system and door-to-door notifications were used in the evacuation by NBFD and police.

No injuries were reported.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

