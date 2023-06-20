SAPD: Driver loses control, crashes into Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s lost control while driving and crashed into a Northwest Side home Monday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Oak Knoll Drive.

Police said the woman was driving, lost control at the curve, and went through one home’s yard before going through anothers fence and into a second home, leaving a hole in that house.

The woman was reported to have seat belt bruising and a bump on the head. She was given a sobriety test at the scene but was not deemed intoxicated.

SAPD said the home and car had significant damage, and the first homes’ water and gas lines were plugged as a safety precaution.