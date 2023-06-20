Startup Day at Geekdom to bring full day of business programming on Wednesday

Attendees networking at a previous Startup Day. This year's event will feature programming all day Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – Geekdom, San Antonio’s startup coworking space, is hosting its Startup Day on Wednesday.

The event starts with an open house and breakfast, followed by the recipient of Geekdom’s Community Fund — a community investment pitch for new startups.

The rest of the day will include several workshops for attendees to learn and network with other business professionals.

The closing event is a screening of the documentary “The Road to Recovery: Ken’s Journey Across America,” a film following Kenneth Anderlitch’s run across Texas to help spread awareness for addiction and recovery. The documentary was filmed and produced by Geekdom members.

Startup Day is open to the public; however, registration is requested through this link.

Geekdom is located inside the Rand Building at 110 E. Houston St.