Students develop skills at summer music program in San Antonio

Local children and teens are developing their musical skills while creating memories at the Classical Music Institute’s Summer Education Program.

“What I like about this program is that its immersive and it helps students and its also really fun,” said Charley Peavey, a music student. “You get to play music that you might have never heard before and its also skill building,” Peavey said.

The 11-year-old is passionate about playing the violin and is building her skills at the program.

Students ages 8 to 18 are learning to sing and play different instruments at the Edgewood Fine Arts Academy.

About 80 students participated in the summer program.

“We have our teacher artist fellowship, which teaches young teachers that are interested in working with students and gaining their pedagogical skills. And they come in from all around the country. They work with our senior faculty members and also the students and they get to teach them lessons on their instruments and play with them in different concerts,” said Christopher Besch, an artist faculty member.

This year the nonprofit collaborated with Opera San Antonio.

“Music is great for building community and just making friends and just building your confidence and being able to get on stage and perform on stage something you have been working so hard at,” Besch said.

You can watch the kids shine on stage Friday at 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts located at 402 Lance Street.

The event is free and open to the public.