Female inmate, 53, dies after apparent medical episode at Bexar County Annex, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old female inmate has died after suffering from what officials believe was a medical episode at the Bexar County Annex, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy conducting face-to-face observation checks initiated a “code one blue” for assistance and began performing CPR after finding the woman unresponsive in her cell around 9:10 a.m. Friday, BCSO said.

EMS arrived to assist and pronounced the woman dead at 9:42 a.m.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the woman’s death, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit will investigate the woman’s death. The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office will also conduct a separate investigation.

BCSO said it has notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards about the custodial death.

The sheriff’s office said it appears all department policies and procedures were followed by the deputy checking on the inmates.

The woman who died was booked just two days before her death on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

BCSO will release the woman’s identity after her next of kin has been notified.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.