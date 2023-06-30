Man found guilty of aggravated assault in Trinity University student’s death sentenced to 20 years

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Friday sentenced a man found guilty of aggravated assault in the death of a Trinity University cheerleader in 2017 to 20 years in prison.

Mark Howerton was found not guilty of the initial murder charge but was guilty of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a lesser charge, earlier this month.

This is the second time that Howerton had been on trial for the murder of Cayley Mandadi, 19. His first trial, in 2019, ended in a mistrial after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutor David Lunan said Mandadi’s family is relieved to finally have some closure in the case.

“We’re happy -- the family is satisfied that there is closure here,” Lunan said in a statement to KSAT earlier this month. “In having to meet with family members and friends and everything else who were affected by these crimes, and they’ve been hurting, and we are happy to conclude it today.”

You can watch a mini-documentary of the case in the video player below.