SAPD investigating after man found dead on Northeast Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead on a Northeast Side street.

Police said a paramedic in an Acadian ambulance found his body before 3 a.m. Friday on Rittiman Road and Melton Drive.

The driver of the ambulance had noticed a dark sedan driving erratically on the westbound lanes of Rittiman. As the ambulance reached the area of Rittiman near Melton, the driver saw the man’s body in the street.

Police believe the sedan may have hit the victim, who was believed to be in his 60s.

