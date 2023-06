Police said a vehicle hit and killed a woman on the side of South Flores Street near Genevieve on Friday, June 30, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash on the South Side overnight.

Police said a vehicle hit a woman on the side of South Flores Street near Genevieve just after midnight on Friday.

The vehicle took off, police said, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of the vehicle was released. The crash is under investigation.

