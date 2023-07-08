Armed man barricades himself in guardshack at Toyota Plant, SAPD says

SWAT negotiates with armed man at Toyota Plant on the city's South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man allegedly armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a guard shack at the Toyota Plant early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at 1 Lone Star Pass on the city’s South Side.

Police said other than the guard shack, the man did not step foot on the plant.

SWAT is at the scene. Negotiators have been working to coax the man out for roughly 3 hours.

No injuries or hostages were reported in the incident.

A spokesperson with Toyota released a statement on the incident.

“Earlier today a non-production related incident occurred near the south entrance at Toyota Texas. The scene has been contained, and no personnel have been impacted. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on the active investigation,” officials said.