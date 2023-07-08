99º

Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man during argument, SAPD says

Joseph Fernandez, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joseph Fernandez, 26, is charged with murder. (KSAT/SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man is in custody after San Antonio police said he shot and killed another man during a heated argument.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at a home in the 5000 block of Middlefield Drive on the Southwest Side.

Joseph Fernandez arrived at the home and got into an argument with the victim, who hasn’t been identified.

During the dispute, Fernandez pulled a gun and shot the man several times before leaving the scene, according to SAPD.

When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased from gunshot wounds.

Fernandez has since been arrested for murder, police said. He’s being held in the Bexar County Jail.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

