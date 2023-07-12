San Antonio named one of travelers’ favorite cities in US by Travel + Leisure

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has just been named one of Travel + Leisure readers’ 15 favorite cities in the U.S.

The home of the Silver and Black came in at No. 10 on the best cities list.

The list is based on the experiences of 165,000 travelers’ who are asked to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

Cities were also rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food (breakfast taco anyone?), friendliness, shopping and value.

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses, according to Travel + Leisure’s methodology.

Here’s the full list:

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico New Orleans, Louisiana Savannah, Georgia Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Nashville, Tennessee Alexandria, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Williamsburg, Virginia Bend, Oregon San Diego, California Boston, Massachusetts Asheville, North Carolina

“San Antonio’s colorful, picturesque architecture is a nod to its past, while contemporary hotels and restaurants keep the south Texas city looking toward the future,” according to Travel + Leisure. “A hotspot for history buffs, foodies, and families, a perfect day in San Antonio includes an afternoon stroll along the Museum Reach, a 3.5-mile-long park on both banks of the San Antonio River that’s filled with walking paths and public art installations.”

San Antonio is also known as Alamo City, the Mission City, the River City and Military City, U.S.A., which was trademarked in 2017, according to the Texas State Historical Association.