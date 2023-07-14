Celebrate Shark Week at the Science Mill

During Shark Week, there will be STEM related activities that will help families learn about sharks in a fun way.

JOHNSON CITY, Texas – The Science Mill is a museum located in Johnson City. Their main focus is teaching families about science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

The Science Mill opened in 2015 with hopes of being able to offer STEM programs and interactive exhibits to anyone, regardless of economic status or location.

“We’re all about making STEM education more fun and more accessible,” said Director of Advancement and Marketing, Ashley Kortis.

Currently, the Science Mill is hosting Shark Week. During Shark Week, there will be STEM related activities that will help families learn about sharks in a fun way.

Some of the activities include talking to a shark expert, a 4D virtual reef experience, digging for shark teeth plus much more.

“All week long we’ll be doing different shark themed activities, all designed to learn more about these really awesome creatures,” Kortis said.

Shark week will last until next Tuesday, July 18. However, the museum is closed on Mondays.

