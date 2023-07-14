Gunfire exchanged between clerk, robber of convenience store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a convenience store clerk shot at a man trying to rob his store overnight.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 800 block of San Pedro Avenue, just north of downtown.

According to police, as the man tried to rob the clerk, the clerk managed to get out his gun and exchanged fire with the suspect.

Police said the clerk thought he shot the suspect, but the man ran from the scene.

SAPD said a customer inside the store at the time was grazed in the leg by the gunfire, but refused medical treatment.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.