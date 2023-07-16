2 Texans are millionaires after Saturday’s Powerball drawing, still no jackpot winner

Even though there is still no Powerball jackpot winner, two Texans woke up as millionaires on Sunday.

The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $900 million.

On Saturday night, the jackpot was estimated at $875 million and the winning combination was: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18.

According to the Texas Lottery, two $1 million tickets were sold in Texas. One was purchased at an Edge Mart in Katy and the other at a Circle K in Frisco.

The next drawing for the estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot is set for Monday, July 17.

According to the Associated Press, the Powerball jackpot winner will be able to receive the $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a one-time lump sum of $465.1 million before taxes.

This is the third-biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to the AP.

To learn more about the Texas Lottery, visit its website here.

