2-alarm fire forces evacuation of 8 units at Northeast Side apartment complex, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – People living in eight units of an apartment complex on the Northeast Side had to be evacuated due to a two-alarm fire late Monday night, according to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

The fire was called in around 10:20 p.m. at the Iron Horse Valley Apartments in the 2430 block of Northeast Loop 410, not far from both Starcrest Drive and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said firefighters arrived at the scene to find a large fire inside the attic of an apartment building. They were eventually able to get control of the fire and knock it out quickly, Hood said.

The SAFD said a total of 14 people have been displaced by the fire. Everyone managed to get out safely, including an elderly woman who was helped out of her apartment on a stretcher, Hood said.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. A fire investigation team has been called in to determine why the fire happened.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the apartment complex was not given.