Decades-long river restoration project sees strides with public feedback session

SAN ANTONIO – Several creeks that weave through San Antonio’s West Side will soon be restored and enhanced under the long-awaited Westside Creeks Ecosystem Restoration Project.

A press release said the project has been in the works for over a decade.

It is a collaboration between the San Antonio River Authority (SARA), local supporters and elected officials.

In early 2022, SARA announced the project had received full federal funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Work Plan.

“The Westside Creeks project will transform 11 miles of Alazán, Apache, Martinez and San Pedro creeks by restoring the aquatic ecosystems with native grasses, wildflowers and trees,” a press release said. “The project will also reconstruct the creeks into more natural channels, while also improving or maintaining the present level of flood mitigation.”

Many of the creeks pass through residential areas, so educational and recreational benefits are an important aspect of the project.

Furthermore, the project aims to mirror the Mission Reach segment of the River Walk. The Westside Creeks project will cater to the unique environment and community in the area.

The project encourages community involvement and engagement through public stakeholder committee meetings.

Meetings occur every month in a hybrid format.

SARA is hosting a community involvement session at Tafolla Middle School from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22.

The session will allow the public to provide feedback on desired features and locations directly.

To view a full concept of the project, click here.

More information about the Westside Creeks Ecosystem Restoration Project can be found on their website.