Outdoors newsletter: How UT is training doctors to respond to heat-related incidents on trails; tips on hiking

The news this week has mainly been focused on the heat, from safety tips to cooling centers to solutions for outside workers.

If you’re an outdoors enthusiast like me, then you may be wondering about how to get your fix even in 100-plus-degree days.

Below you can find our coverage about hiking in the heat, plus how doctors are getting trained to help heat-stressed hikers.

Remember to pace yourself and stay hydrated! And if you need a closer look at the forecast for the weekend, you can keep up with the Weather Authority here.

UT Health SA training doctors on parks and trails

A jogger passes under power lines during an evening run, Monday, June 26, 2023, in San Antonio. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Wilderness and Survival Medicine Fellowship in Texas at UT Health San Antonio — the first fellowship of its kind in Texas — is training doctors to respond to heat-related emergencies at parks and on trails.

UT Health San Antonio said the year-long program in the Long School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine gives doctors practical training and experience, as it includes stints on trails at Big Bend National Park.

So far this year, there have been dozens of heat-related illnesses on hiking trails in Texas.

UT Health said its fellowship program is aimed at preventing these types of incidents.

To read more about the program, click here.

Hiking safety tips from a wilderness medicine expert

Wilderness medicine expert gives advice on hiking safely in the heat (KSAT)

KSAT reporter Garrett Brnger recently reported about the potential dangers of hiking and camping in the summer heat. There have already been several deaths in Texas.

So how do you stay safe out in the woods — where help is likely to be much farther away if you were to suffer a heat-related illness?

Watch our interview with Dr. Steven Moore, an emergency physician at University Health and a clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at UT Health San Antonio, here.

