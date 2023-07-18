River Walk business burglarized, costing owners hundreds in damage & stolen money

Riverwalk Floral Designs is still trying to bounce back from the pandemic, but now they’re dealing with a smash-and-grab costing nearly $600.

SAN ANTONIO – Riverwalk Floral Designs is still trying to bounce back from the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the aftermath of a smash-and-grab.

The crime is costing the store nearly $600 from the damage and stolen cash.

“Came in and saw that there was a hole in the back window, and the front door was open and broken. They basically smashed it in,” said Kevin Fancher with Riverwalk Floral Designs.

For Fancher clipping flowers to create the perfect floral arrangement is a way to relax and be at peace. That is no longer the case after the shop got broken into.

“We’re a little bit less comfortable in here now. That sucks. This used to be a safe space for us,” said Fancher.

San Antonio police said Riverwalk Floral Design was broken into just before 4 a.m. Friday. They have not identified the suspects at this time.

Fancher’s security cameras captured two people in and around his shop. The video shows a woman inside the store for no longer than two minutes. She didn’t leave empty-handed.

“They didn’t care at all how that affects us. They did about $500 worth of damage to the doors to steal $80 from the register, just senseless,” said Fancher.

The $580 loss comes when the 25-year-old flower shop faces an even bigger problem -- steady business.

“It was like 4 in the morning, I usually come in and knock out the day’s orders when there are no distractions, but we didn’t have any orders for that day, so I wasn’t here. It’s a shame,” said Fancher.

Fancher said they usually get four or five orders a day, but it takes about 10 a day to turn a profit.

“We haven’t bounced back from the pandemic yet, getting by on whatever comes our way,” said Fancher.

