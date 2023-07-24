Three local kids with Type 1 diabetes visit Washington DC to lobby for funding, technology

At 15, 14, and 12 years old, three local Type 1 diabetes patients won't let age stop them from fighting for change. They headed to the nation's capitol to ask lawmakers to lower insulin costs and fund new technology for patients.

SAN ANTONIO - – 15-year-old Sofia Shenoke, 14-year-old Addison Day, and 12-year-old Peyton Morrey were all diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when they were just 10 years old.

Type 1 diabetes a chronic autoimmune disease where the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

“I was sleeping a lot, very dehydrated, and that’s something that’s not normally like me,” Sofia said.

“I was exhausted. Also, one of the symptoms that my parents had recognized was wetting the bed in kids that don’t usually wet the bed,” Peyton said.

“I was really lost in the beginning and I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Addison said.

They all felt confused and alone until they found the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or JDRF, which raises money for research and provides support to kids nationwide.

“Finding other people who were like me and who had experienced the same things as me was something. So, it was such a relief. It took such a big weight off my shoulders, and I finally learned to accept it a little bit more,” Sofia said.

“In JDRF I saw a huge family that is a huge support system. They immediately brought me in as their own, and were just so supportive,” Addison remembered.

One prestigious JDRF program is called Children’s Congress.

“We go and we talk to congressmen and senators about the new acts coming in and the new bills to support,” Addison said.

Sofia from Boerne, Addison from Uvalde and Peyton from San Antonio were three of 13 children from Texas chosen to be on the Children’s Congress.

The total program comprises of 160 kids from across the nation, chosen out of more than 800 applicants.

The special group went to Washington D.C. from July 9-11, where they sat on the Senate floor and spoke face-to-face with lawmakers.

“The Insulin Affordability Act was my sticking point that I chose,” Sofia said. “Not only capping insulin to people who have insurance to $35, but to everyone in general.”

“Insulin is like water to us. We need it to survive. It’s heartbreaking hearing stories of people who are losing their family members from diabetes because they have to make an important decision of food or insulin,” Peyton said.

They also pushed for the renewal of the Special Diabetes Program that funds new technology for patients.

“I’m wearing two of the new technologies now. I can wear my pump outside of my body because of the funding from the program,” Addison said.

They were all filled with pride, telling their stories and urging lawmakers to prioritize these pieces of legislation.

“When I was finally talking to them, I kind of got a sense of like, ‘I’m in charge here.’ Diabetes is never going to stop me from doing anything I wanted to,” Peyton said.

“It made me feel like I was important. They listened to all of our stories and we all got to individually tell what we wanted to come out of Children’s Congress and everyone is really listening,” Addison said.

For some, the trip was a hopeful peek into the future.

“I personally want to be in Senate when I’m older. It’s something, politics is like a dream job of mine. So just being there and getting able to talk with people who have the career that I want is it’s so amazing,” Sofia said.

Educating lawmakers was a huge accomplishment, but there was another reason the trip was so life-changing for the children.

“I don’t think you realize until you’re in a room full of 160 or more diabetics that there’s so many people your age who have gone through so many things just like you have who are here at the exact same time in place. It’s such a surreal feeling,” Sofia said.

They gained dozens of new friends, and proved to other children around the world that their voice matters.

“You’re going to be OK. You’re just like us. We know what you’ve been through,” Peyton said.

They want other kids with diabetes to know they’re never fighting alone.

Kids with Type 1 diabetes can get involved with JDRF by visiting the website.