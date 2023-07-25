Authorities identify girl, 6, who died following house fire on North Side

The fire in the 16600 block of Winding Oak Drive killed five people on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A 6-year-old girl who died after she was pulled from a house fire has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities identified her as Isabella Morales. Her cause of death is pending.

San Antonio fire Chief Charles Hood said Isabella was one of five victims in the fire, which started after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of Winding Oak Drive on the North Side.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames in the garage and heavy smoke throughout the house.

One resident was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four of the residents taken to the hospital later died, Hood said.

The victims include Felicia Valadez, 50, and Lillie Valadez, 11, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Monday. A 29-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy who died have not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

One man, a grandfather, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Hood said.

In an update on Monday, Hood said this is the deadliest house fire since 2012, and it “claimed the lives of, basically, a generation.”

Hood did not elaborate on the victims’ causes of death, but he did say they were treated for smoke inhalation.

SAFD initially said there were no smoke detectors in the home, but Hood on Monday said there was one in operation on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

Hood emphasized the importance of smoke detectors and escape plans. Click here for more information about fire safety.