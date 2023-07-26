Hot air balloon festival to take place in Selma this September

SELMA, Texas – Mark your calendar — a beloved balloon festival is returning to Selma this September.

RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest will take place Sept. 29-30 on the River City Community Church Grounds, located at 16765 Lookout Road in Selma.

In addition to the balloons, there will be food trucks, a family fun zone, RE/MAX skydivers, live music, a vendor market, a petting zoo and more.

The full lineup is below:

Times Friday, September 29th Saturday, September 30th 7:30 a.m. Gates Open (Free admission for launch) 8 a.m. Balloon Launch 9 a.m. Balloon Launch Ends and event closes for the morning 2 p.m. Gates Reopen to Public Skylight Market Day Food Trucks Open Family Fun Zone O 2:30 p.m. Tiny Jazz 3:30 p.m. BreakThrough Entertainment Acrobats 4:30 p.m. Grupo Cielo 5 p.m. Gates Open BreakThrough Entertainment Acrobats 6 p.m. RE/MAX Skydivers RE/MAX Skydivers 6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies and Tethered Balloon Rides (weather permitting) BreakThrough Entertainment Acrobats 7 p.m. Small Town Habit Soul Sessions 8:30 p.m. Balloon Glow Balloon Glow 9 p.m. Event Ends for the Day Event Ends for the Day

Tickets will be $15 for anyone ages 12 and older, $10 for children ages 3-11, and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets will be sold at Gate B on the day of the event. No presale tickets will be available.

Tethered balloon rides will be available, weather permitting. Rides will be $20 for children ages 6-11 and $30 for anyone ages 12 and older. Passengers must be a minimum of 48 inches tall and a parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years old.

For the tethered balloon rides, the balloon will lift off the ground and hover 30-40 feet above the ground. It will not launch and fly away during the ride.

The balloons are not certified by the FAA to carry wheelchairs, but the event website states that there will be a handicap-accessible balloon.