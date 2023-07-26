RACA program looks to bring more people to Texas rivers

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is making it easier for people to enjoy the Texas rivers.

The TPWD has a program called the River Access and Conservation Area program, or RACA.

Through RACA, the TPWD leases access at private properties around the state to provide public access for people to do activities like fishing and paddling.

“In order to improve fishing and paddling access, TPWD puts in a tremendous amount of effort in improving fishing both inland and coastal waters,” John Botros, river access coordinator for the Inland Fisheries Division at TPWD said.

Some of the ways TPWD helps improve the river sites they work with includes:

Fisheries biologists monitor and enhance populations in and around the river through habitat projects

There are free fishing events held for adults and kids

Hatcheries and stocking programs are used year-round

Financial assistance programs are available

Through the RACA program, two new river access sites have been opened. They are located on the Brazos River in Milam County and on the San Marcos River in Guadalupe County.

For the San Marcos site, this new access point will be beneficial for those who drive to the area.

“This is a lease access area that was established to really improve the parking situation at an already well established access point,” Botros said.

If you plan on visiting these sites, TPWD asks that you make sure to clean up after yourself.

“Take a bag. Pick up any trash you see along the river in the river. Just try to leave it cleaner than you found it,” Botros said.

Both sites open 30 minutes before sunrise and close 30 minutes after sunset. They are open year-round.