‘San Antonio | The Saga’ light show goes dark due to technical difficulties, organizers say

It’s unknown when repairs will be complete

Cody King, Digital Journalist

If you were planning on seeing the “San Antonio | The Saga” light show at the San Fernando Cathedral, you’ll have to wait a bit. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – If you were planning on seeing the “San Antonio | The Saga” light show at the San Fernando Cathedral, you’ll have to wait a bit.

The longtime video art projection is currently dark due to “unforeseen technical difficulties,” according to its Facebook page.

Whether you’re visiting the Alamo City for the first time or are currently a resident, the light show is a must-see event.

The Saga first debuted in June 2014 and was created by artist Xavier de Richemont. The show “depicts the historical discovery, settlement and development of San Antonio,” according to its website. 

The projection spans 24 minutes and covers 7,000 square feet of light, color and visual narration shown on the facade of the cathedral.

It’s unknown when repairs are expected to be completed.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

