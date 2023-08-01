29th Annual San Antonio Film Festival to show nearly 250 films from across the world

SAN ANTONIO – From drama to comedy, about 250 films from across the world will be shown at this year’s 29th Annual San Antonio Film Festival.

The screenings will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the Radius Center and Santikos Palladium Theater.

Festival Director Adam Rocha says this is the perfect networking opportunity. There will be filmmakers, writers, producers and others from within the film industry.

“There will be about 150 filmmakers in attendance with their crew of filmmakers, actors. This is the place to be if you like movies and you want to check some independent films,” Rocha said.

Rocha has been working on this year’s festival for about nine months. He’s been part of it for 29 years.

“I’m super excited to meet the editor for the first “Star Wars” movie. He also did “The Empire Strikes Back”, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. His name is Paul Hirsch,” Rocha said.

Due to the Hollywood strikes, some people in the film industry will not make it to this year’s festival.

“They are on strike, so they can’t talk about it. That’s one of the rules. They can’t talk about the projects,” Rocha said.

But Rocha still expects a big crowd at the festival.

“Our biggest year was 2019, and we were here at the Tobin Center. We had about 4,000 people attend and that was also six days. This year I see it going over 4,000 people,” Rocha said.

The festival continues until Sunday. For more information, click here.