Get free backpacks, school supplies at these San Antonio City Council District back-to-school giveaways

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time to head back to the classroom, which means school districts are releasing their supply lists and students are winding down from the summer.
To help families get ready for the transition back to class, several San Antonio school districts are hosting back-to-school giveaways.
Students, parents, and caregivers are welcome to attend and receive backpacks, school supplies, and resources from numerous city and community organizations.
Here are the participating districts:
- District 3 officials will give away backpacks and school supplies at the Southside ISD Back to School Event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Southside High School, located at 19190 US 281 South. There will also be more giveaways at the Brooks Back to School Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at The Greenline at Brooks, located at 2532 Sidney Brooks. Supplies are limited. For inquiries and additional information pertaining to the City Council District 3 Office, call 210-207-0969 or email Addinelly.MorenoSoto@sanantonio.gov.
- District 5 is hosting a back-to-school resource fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Burbank High School, located at 1002 Edwards. There will be backpacks, school supplies, and other local resources. Students must be present to receive backpacks and school supplies. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.
- District 10 officials are hosting their annual Back-to-School Backpack and Supply Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Blessed Angels Community Center, located at 14078 Nacogdoches Road. Free backpacks, supplies, diapers, food, and special surprises will be provided throughout the day, while supplies last, District 10 officials said in a press release.