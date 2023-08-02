Countless headstones vandalized at East Side cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – No matter where you look, there is a damaged headstone at City Cemetery #3. Headstones are sliced in half, broken, pushed over and have crosses ripped off of them.

“It suppose to be loved family members, and you see this happen this desecration,” said Ruben Lozano.

Lozano went to pay his respects to his great-grandfather last week. He was expecting to see the headstone upright, as he did three months prior, but instead, he found it toppled over.

“Just, oh my gosh, look, it just kind of tugs at your heart,” said Lozano.

Lozano told KSAT he often goes to the cemetery to reminisce and remember his family’s history. His great-grandfather was buried at City Cemetery #3 over a century ago, in 1916.

“Showed a picture of this to my mom, she’s 92, and she didn’t start crying, but she was pretty close,” he said.

The family shared how they are left asking why someone would do this to a person’s final resting place. As well as how they were able to cause the damage.

“To knock something like this over, you would need to have several strong guys to do this or a vehicle with a strap to pull it over,” said Lozano.

By the looks of it, whoever did it took their time going through the majority of the cemetery. Lozano now hopes the city will put in a more secure gate and has this message for those responsible.

“Come on, have a little respect. I don’t think they’d like it if we’d go into their house and started knocking their crap over,” he said.

Lozano has filed a police report, and KSAT has submitted pictures to San Antonio city officials. SAPD and the city are looking into the issue; the city asks anyone who sees something or knows something to call 3-1-1.