Man hospitalized, wife detained after shooting at Northwest Side home, police say

Shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. in 14000 block of Rocky Pine Woods Street

A 37-year-old man is hospitalized and his wife has been detained following a shooting at a home on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 4:10 a.m. to the home in the 14000 block of Rocky Pine Woods Street not far from Interstate 10 and DeZavala Road, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The man was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s listed in “stable” condition.

Police said the man’s wife has since been detained for questioning. Four children, ages three, five, six and eight were all also at home and are now in police custody. They will soon be taken to Child Protective Services.

SAPD said the children are safe and were not injured, and that they were not in the room when the shooting took place.

At this time, police are not saying if the shooting is the result of a domestic dispute or domestic violence— because both the husband and wife are not cooperating with police.

Investigators say there were also a couple of guns found inside the home and that they are still trying to locate which weapon was used.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

